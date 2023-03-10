Bengal Group of Industries celebrates International Women's Day

The "Bengal Inspires Women" platform of Bengal Group of Industries organised an interaction and cultural programme with the women employees of Bengal Group under the title 'Embrace Equity' to celebrate International Women's Day at a hotel in Dhaka City.

Women employees from various concerns of Bengal Group celebrated Women's Day with cake cutting and cultural programs, reads a press release.

On behalf of Bengal Group of Industries Arifa Kabir; Head of Human Resource Department of Bengal Group Hasan Taiab Imam; Chief Operating Officer of Bengal Plastics Limited and Bengal Polymer Wares Limited Amir Daud; Deputy General Manager of Marketing Department Zoheb Ahmed; Employee Relations and Culture Deputy Manager Tasneem Fatema and other heads of department were present at the event.

On behalf of the Bengal Group of Industries, Arifa Kabir said that the Bengal Group is supporting the advancement of women's empowerment and providing priority to women in all sectors.