Bengal Group of Industries arranges breast cancer awareness programme

As a cultural initiative, the Human Resources Department of Bengal Group of Industries has arranged an awareness session, named "Jege uthi ekshathe" on 31 October for its female workers to raise awareness about breast cancer under the platform of Bengal Inspires Women (BIW).

"October has been named Breast Cancer Awareness Month to focus on raising awareness to find a cure since when we raise together, we help spread the word about the importance of breast cancer screening and support," reads a press release.

The session was mainly held to increase awareness about the disease. During this two-hour session, workers received a briefing on its identification, treatment options, and the need for an effective, long-lasting cure.

The internal physician from the Bengal Group of Industries conducted the awareness-raising session. Additionally, representatives from the HR, compliance, administration departments and factory Heads were present in the awareness session.