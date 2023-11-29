Bengal Group, Brac unite to enhance graduate development and employment prospects

Corporates

Press Release
29 November, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 09:47 am

Related News

Bengal Group, Brac unite to enhance graduate development and employment prospects

Press Release
29 November, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 09:47 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bengal Group of Industries and Brac formalised a significant partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 27 November at Bengal House in a move towards empowering Bangladesh's workforce.

The primary focus of this MoU is to forge a strategic alliance aimed at bolstering the development of fresh graduates while creating extensive employment opportunities, reads a press release.

This collaboration stands as a pivotal stride in nurturing educational and professional growth, intending to bridge the gap between academia and industry, thus ensuring graduates possess the requisite skills and knowledge to excel in today's dynamic job landscape.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Under the terms outlined in the MoU, Bengal Group of Industries, known for its diverse presence across multiple sectors, will contribute invaluable insights into industry trends, job market demands, and potential employment avenues for graduates.

Meanwhile, Brac, leveraging its expertise in education, training, and development, will undertake the responsibility of grooming and preparing graduates to meet the challenges of the professional world.

The official signing of the MoU saw Hasan Taiab Imam, group head-HR of Bengal Group of Industries, and Md. Al Imran, head of operations at Brac Skills Development Programme, sealing the collaboration on behalf of their respective organizations.

Expressing enthusiasm, Taiab Imam said, "Our collaboration with Brac aims to equip graduates with the skills demanded by today's dynamic business environment, fostering a stronger connection between academia and industry."

Echoing this sentiment, Al Imran expressed excitement about the partnership, affirming, "This collaboration underscores our joint commitment to empower young talents, ensuring their competitiveness in the job market."

Brac Skills Development Program Employment Officer Barrister Rahman remarked, "This event served as a platform to discuss future initiatives and collaborative projects aimed at fulfilling the partnership's shared goals."

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both entities, including Barrister Mahbubur Rahman, Chief Administrative Officer, and various key personnel from Bengal Group of Industries, alongside Debangshu Ghosh, Operations Manager, and Mosabbir Reza,

Bengal Group / BRAC / Employment / MoU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Disadvantaged groups are more exposed to climate effects and less able to recover from damages. A Bangladeshi family travels to a safer location as water enters new areas after the cyclone Aila hit Bangladesh in 2009. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Climate and inequality entwinement imperils us all

3h | Panorama
A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

19h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

20h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

21h | Education

More Videos from TBS

The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

20m | Tech Talk
China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

25m | TBS Economy
Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

14h | TBS SPORTS
Climate AI will predict crop yields

Climate AI will predict crop yields

13h | TBS Science