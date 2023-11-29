Bengal Group, Brac unite to enhance graduate development and employment prospects

Bengal Group of Industries and Brac formalised a significant partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 27 November at Bengal House in a move towards empowering Bangladesh's workforce.

The primary focus of this MoU is to forge a strategic alliance aimed at bolstering the development of fresh graduates while creating extensive employment opportunities, reads a press release.

This collaboration stands as a pivotal stride in nurturing educational and professional growth, intending to bridge the gap between academia and industry, thus ensuring graduates possess the requisite skills and knowledge to excel in today's dynamic job landscape.

Under the terms outlined in the MoU, Bengal Group of Industries, known for its diverse presence across multiple sectors, will contribute invaluable insights into industry trends, job market demands, and potential employment avenues for graduates.

Meanwhile, Brac, leveraging its expertise in education, training, and development, will undertake the responsibility of grooming and preparing graduates to meet the challenges of the professional world.

The official signing of the MoU saw Hasan Taiab Imam, group head-HR of Bengal Group of Industries, and Md. Al Imran, head of operations at Brac Skills Development Programme, sealing the collaboration on behalf of their respective organizations.

Expressing enthusiasm, Taiab Imam said, "Our collaboration with Brac aims to equip graduates with the skills demanded by today's dynamic business environment, fostering a stronger connection between academia and industry."

Echoing this sentiment, Al Imran expressed excitement about the partnership, affirming, "This collaboration underscores our joint commitment to empower young talents, ensuring their competitiveness in the job market."

Brac Skills Development Program Employment Officer Barrister Rahman remarked, "This event served as a platform to discuss future initiatives and collaborative projects aimed at fulfilling the partnership's shared goals."

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both entities, including Barrister Mahbubur Rahman, Chief Administrative Officer, and various key personnel from Bengal Group of Industries, alongside Debangshu Ghosh, Operations Manager, and Mosabbir Reza,