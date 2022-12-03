Bengal Electricity inaugurates commercial Power Plant in Cumilla

Bengal Electricity Generation Limited's 50 MW commercial power plant has been officially inaugurated with the aim of providing uninterrupted power supply to industries in Cumilla EPZ.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman inaugurated the project at Comilla EPZ On Wednesday (30 November), read a media release.

Morshed Alam (MP), Chairman Bengal Group of Industries, Md. Jasim Uddin (President FBCCI) and Vice-Chairman Bengal Group of Industries, Humayun Kabir Bablu (Managing Director) Bengal Electricity Generation Limited were also present.

Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman said that one of the conditions of industrialization is infrastructural facilities, assurance of energy and continuous power generation.

"With the aim of ensuring continuous power supply to the industries and factories of EPZ, BEPZA is working to achieve self-sufficiency by reducing the dependence on other sources." He added.

He also said that electricity is already being supplied through two power plants of 80 MW and 72 MW respectively in Dhaka EPZ and Chattogram EPZ. Also construction of Karnaphuli EPZ and one more power plant has been completed. It is expected that the power plant will start generating electricity by next March.

At present, a total of 4513 KW peak solar power is being generated in 8 EPZs of the country. Out of which 504 KW peak is being produced under BEPZA's own management and 4009 KW electricity is being produced through various industries.

Out of that 51 KW peak solar power is being generated in Cumilla EPZ. BEPZA and investors are working together to increase solar power production step by step.

Chairman of Bengal Group of Industries Mr. Morshed Alam said in the event that this power plant will not only play an important role in Cumilla but also in the national economy. Bengal Group will continue the government's progress in the power sector.