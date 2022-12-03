Bengal Electricity inaugurates commercial Power Plant in Cumilla

Corporates

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 06:57 pm

Related News

Bengal Electricity inaugurates commercial Power Plant in Cumilla

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 06:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bengal Electricity Generation Limited's 50 MW commercial power plant has been officially inaugurated with the aim of providing uninterrupted power supply to industries in Cumilla EPZ.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman inaugurated the project at Comilla EPZ On Wednesday (30 November), read a media release.

Morshed Alam (MP), Chairman Bengal Group of Industries, Md. Jasim Uddin (President FBCCI) and Vice-Chairman Bengal Group of Industries, Humayun Kabir Bablu (Managing Director) Bengal Electricity Generation Limited were also present.

Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman said that one of the conditions of industrialization is infrastructural facilities, assurance of energy and continuous power generation.

"With the aim of ensuring continuous power supply to the industries and factories of EPZ, BEPZA is working to achieve self-sufficiency by reducing the dependence on other sources." He added.

He also said that electricity is already being supplied through two power plants of 80 MW and 72 MW respectively in Dhaka EPZ and Chattogram EPZ. Also construction of Karnaphuli EPZ and one more power plant has been completed. It is expected that the power plant will start generating electricity by next March.

At present, a total of 4513 KW peak solar power is being generated in 8 EPZs of the country. Out of which 504 KW peak is being produced under BEPZA's own management and 4009 KW electricity is being produced through various industries.

Out of that 51 KW peak solar power is being generated in Cumilla EPZ. BEPZA and investors are working together to increase solar power production step by step.

Chairman of Bengal Group of Industries Mr. Morshed Alam said in the event that this power plant will not only play an important role in Cumilla but also in the national economy. Bengal Group will continue the government's progress in the power sector.

 

Bangladesh

Bengal Electricity / Power Plant / Power plant bangladesh / power plants

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Racket-tailed Drongo on shade-tree. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Racket-tailed Drongo: 'My Bird's Tail's a tail indeed'

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sushi Go: Pick your favourite sushi from the running belt

9h | Food
Peeled off Ayensi. Photo: Parvez Uddin Chowdhury

Ayensi: A newfound delicacy in Teknaf

9h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Bridging the industry-academia gap through collaboration

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What Saju Khadem would do if he got Aladdin's lamp

What Saju Khadem would do if he got Aladdin's lamp

34m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Argentina's potential road to World Cup 2022 final

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

'Tough to get away now with accounting irregularities'

4h | Videos
Asians ruling World Cup!

Asians ruling World Cup!

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 