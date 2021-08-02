Bengal Digital customers can now pay bill through bKash

Customers of cable TV operator 'Bengal Digital' can now pay their bill through bKash without any service charge.

Bkash is the Mobile Financial Service (MFS) provider to cater bill payment facility for Bengal Digital users and can be done through the bKash app, said a bKash press release on Monday.

To pay the Bengal Digital bill through the bKash app, customers need to select 'Pay Bill' from the home screen and tap on the 'TV' icon and then 'Bengal Digital' from the list. In the next step, they require to enter the User ID and proceed to payment with bKash PIN.

Upon successful payment, customers will get a confirmation notification. They can save the environment-friendly digital receipts for future need which can be found under 'Saved Bill' option of bKash app's 'My bKash' or 'Pay Bill' icon, the release said.

Once the bill credential is saved in the bKash app, customers can easily pay the next bills in fewer steps directly by tapping the 'Saved Bill' option.

bKash customers are currently able to pay bills of Akash DTH, BumbellBee, Jashore City Cable, Nation Electronics and Cable Networks and Bengal Digital easily staying at home, the release added.