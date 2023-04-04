Bengal Commercial Bank reappoints Tarik Morshed as the Managing Director & CEO

Corporates

Press Release
04 April, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 02:08 pm

Bengal Commercial Bank reappoints Tarik Morshed as the Managing Director & CEO

Press Release
04 April, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 02:08 pm

Tarik Morshed has been reappointed as the Managing Director & CEO of Bengal Commercial Bank for the next term. He joined the Bank in April 2020 as the MD & CEO. 

Prior to joining Bengal Commercial Bank, he was the Managing Director & CEO of Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company Limited (BD Finance). Before joining BD Finance he was working at Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) as Additional Managing Director. He has been contributing to the Banking & Financial sector of the country for more than three decades starting his professional journey with BRAC. He had been the Regional Manager (Credit Program) in BRAC prior to starting his banking profession in 1995 with SIBL, reads a press release. 

During the years 1996-2000, SIBL, ILO and UNICEF worked jointly on the 'Harkin' project for eliminating child labour from the Garments sectors of Bangladesh where Tarik Morshed directly supervised the project on behalf of SIBL.

The press release added that it is mentionable that child labour was totally removed from the Garments sectors at that time because of this project. He was the nominated Director on the Board of Directors of SIBL Securities Ltd. He was also the nominated Director from SIBL in the Board of BELHASA ACCOM JV Ltd under which the Mayor Hanif Flyover was constructed.  

He has achieved immense dignity and various awards including the "Best Manager" award of the "INDUSTRY Based 10 (Ten) Best Bank Manager Award" for his noteworthy performance during his long career. Tarik Morshed completed his Honors and Masters in Management from Rajshahi University. 

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: ISPR

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

31m | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

4h | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

5h | Thoughts
An illustration of the Hammam Khana. Illustration: Augustin Anjan

Restoring the Lalbagh Hammam: Seeing it as it was

5h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

1h | TBS World
Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

1h | Tech Talk
Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

3h | TBS Stories
Those who still hold the lungi loom taught by their father and grandfather

Those who still hold the lungi loom taught by their father and grandfather

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka