Bengal Commercial Bank reappoints Tarik Morshed as the Managing Director & CEO

Tarik Morshed has been reappointed as the Managing Director & CEO of Bengal Commercial Bank for the next term. He joined the Bank in April 2020 as the MD & CEO.

Prior to joining Bengal Commercial Bank, he was the Managing Director & CEO of Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company Limited (BD Finance). Before joining BD Finance he was working at Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) as Additional Managing Director. He has been contributing to the Banking & Financial sector of the country for more than three decades starting his professional journey with BRAC. He had been the Regional Manager (Credit Program) in BRAC prior to starting his banking profession in 1995 with SIBL, reads a press release.

During the years 1996-2000, SIBL, ILO and UNICEF worked jointly on the 'Harkin' project for eliminating child labour from the Garments sectors of Bangladesh where Tarik Morshed directly supervised the project on behalf of SIBL.

The press release added that it is mentionable that child labour was totally removed from the Garments sectors at that time because of this project. He was the nominated Director on the Board of Directors of SIBL Securities Ltd. He was also the nominated Director from SIBL in the Board of BELHASA ACCOM JV Ltd under which the Mayor Hanif Flyover was constructed.

He has achieved immense dignity and various awards including the "Best Manager" award of the "INDUSTRY Based 10 (Ten) Best Bank Manager Award" for his noteworthy performance during his long career. Tarik Morshed completed his Honors and Masters in Management from Rajshahi University.