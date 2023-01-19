Bengal Commercial Bank opens Rangpur Branch

Bengal Commercial Bank (BGCB) has opened its 16th Branch officially at Rangpur.

Md. Jashim Uddin, Chairman of the Bank and President of FBCCI inaugurated the Branch on 15 January 2023, Sunday. Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Senior Vice President of FBCCI attended the program as the special guest. Other Directors of the Bank and FBCCI Leaders also participated the program, read a press release.

Tarik Morshed, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the inaugural ceremony. Deputy Managing Director of the Bank, other high officials, clients, businessmen and local elites were also present on the occasion.