Bengal Commercial Bank opens Karwan Bazar Sub Branch

Corporates

TBS report
01 November, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 05:16 pm

Bengal Commercial Bank's Sub Branch has come into operation at 54-55, NLI tower in Karwan Bazar area, Dhaka. 

Morshed Alam MP and Chairman of Bengal Group of Industries officially inaugurated the Branch on Monday.

Tarik Morshed, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the inaugural ceremony where Shahid Hossain, Advisor to the Bank, K. M. Awlad Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and Directors of the Bank Md. Shahabuddin, Firoz Alam, Shamsul Alam, Dilip Kumar Agar Wala and Joshoda Jibon Debnath participated the event.

Distinguished clients, businessmen and local elites were also present on the occasion. 

Earlier, the Bank inaugurated its Corporate Branch at Gulshan in March and Dilkusha Isalmi Banking Branch in October. The Bank plans to open more Branches and Sub Branches soon to expand its business network, said the official.   

