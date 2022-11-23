Bengal Commercial Bank opens 13th Branch at Hasnabad in South Keraniganj

Bengal Commercial Bank (BGCB) has opened its Hasnabad Branch in South Keraniganj, Dhaka.

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of the Bank and president of FBCCI inaugurated the Branch on Wednesday (23 November), reads a press release.

Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO of the Bank presided over the inaugural ceremony. Shahin Ahmed, Keraniganj Upazila Parishad charman attended the programme as a special guest.

Shahid Hossain, advisor to the Bank; KM Awlad Hossain, DMD and CBO of the bank, other high officials, clients, businessmen and local elites were also present on the occasion.

So far, the bank has opened 13 branches. It has a plan to open more branches and sub-branches across the country including Dhanmondi Branch, Rangpur Branch, Rampura Sub-Branch, Ashkona Sub-Branch and Savar Nama Bazar Sub-Branch very soon, said the official.