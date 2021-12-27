Bengal Commercial Bank inaugurates new branch in Uttara

Bengal Commercial Bank has opened its 6th Branch at Uttara Model Town's Sonargaon Janapath road on Monday (27 December).

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of the bank and president of FBCCI inaugurated the branch, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Tarik Morshed presided over the inaugural ceremony.

Md Shahabuddin, EC chairman along with other directors and sponsor-shareholders of the bank, other high officials, clients, businessmen and local elites were also present on the occasion.