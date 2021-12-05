Bengal Commercial Bank inaugurates new branch in Noakhali

Bengal Commercial Bank has opened its 4th branch at Chowmuhani, Noakhali on Thursday (2 December, 2021).

The branch is situated on the 2nd floor of Morshed Alam Complex at Noakhali.

Morshed Alam, chairman of Bengal Group of Industries, officially inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, while Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO of the bank presided over the inaugural ceremony, reads a press release.

Md Mamunur Rashid Kiron, member of parliament member for Noakhali-03; Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of the bank & president of FBCCI and Shahnaz Begum, Begumganj upazila parishad chairman attended the programme as special guests.

Md Shahabuddin, EC Chairman of the bank along with other directors and sponsor-shareholders, high officials, businessmen, local elites and clients were also present on the occasion.