Bengal Commercial Bank inaugurates new branch in Noakhali

Corporates

05 December, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 06:32 pm

Related News

Bengal Commercial Bank inaugurates new branch in Noakhali

05 December, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 06:32 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Bengal Commercial Bank has opened its 4th branch at Chowmuhani, Noakhali on Thursday (2 December, 2021).

The branch is situated on the 2nd floor of Morshed Alam Complex at Noakhali.

Morshed Alam, chairman of Bengal Group of Industries, officially inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, while Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO of the bank presided over the inaugural ceremony, reads a press release.

Md Mamunur Rashid Kiron, member of parliament member for Noakhali-03; Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of the bank & president of FBCCI and Shahnaz Begum, Begumganj upazila parishad chairman attended the programme as special guests.

Md Shahabuddin, EC Chairman of the bank along with other directors and sponsor-shareholders, high officials, businessmen, local elites and clients were also present on the occasion.

Banking

Bengal Commercial Bank / Bengal Group of Industries / New Branch / Chowmuhani

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

4h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

8h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Students demanding fulfillment of all conditions

Students demanding fulfillment of all conditions

3h | Videos
Ships on the Chittagong-Barisal route after 10 years

Ships on the Chittagong-Barisal route after 10 years

3h | Videos
Beauty Standards Around the World

Beauty Standards Around the World

3h | Videos
Chit-chat with singer Shithi Shaha

Chit-chat with singer Shithi Shaha

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21