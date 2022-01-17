Bengal Commercial Bank inaugurates ‘Mujib Corner’

Bengal Commercial Bank Limited inaugurated "Mujib Corner" at the bank's head office to highlight the history of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the liberation war of Bangladesh.

Morshed Alam MP, chairman of Bengal Group of Industries inaugurated the "Mujib Corner" on Monday (17 January).

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of the bank & president of FBCCI; Tarik Morshed, managing director & CEO of the bank including other directors of the board, advisors, deputy managing directors and other high officials of the bank were also present at the programme.

The "Mujib Corner" has been decorated with the historical pictures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and different kinds of books on Bangabandhu and the liberation war of Bangladesh.