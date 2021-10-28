Bengal Commercial Bank inaugurates Dilkusha Islami banking branch

Bengal Commercial Bank has inaugurated its Dilkusha Islami Banking Branch on Thursday.

Chairman of the Bank and president of FBCCI Md Jashim Uddin inaugurated the branch at a ceremony held at the new branch premises, said a Bengal Bank press release.

The branch is situated on the first and second floor of 19, Dilkusha, Motijheel in Dhaka.

Vice-Chairmen of the bank Mahbubul Alam, Engr Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, Managing Director and CEO Tarik Morshed; Advisor to the bank Shahid Hossain; Deputy Managing Director KM Awlad Hossain; directors, shareholders, high officials, clients of the bank businessmen and local elites were also present on the occasion.