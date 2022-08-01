Bengal Commercial Bank holds half yearly business conference

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bengal Commercial Bank on Thursday successfully organised its "Half Yearly Business Conference-2022."

A programme was held in this regard at the bank's head office in Gulshan, Dhaka, reads a press release in this regard.

Md Jashim Uddin, Honorable Chairman, Board of Directors of Bengal commercial Bank graced the occasion as chief guest.

Meanwhile, Tarik Morshed, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, presided over the conference.

Shahid Hossain, adviser to the bank, K M Awlad Hossain, DMD & CBO and Md Rafiqul Islam, DMD and CTO also attended the conference.

All branch managers and all divisional heads were the key participants on the occasion.

 

