Bengal Commercial Bank holds Business Review Meeting for 3rd quarter

Corporates

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 05:20 pm

Related News

Photo: PR

Bengal Commercial Bank successfully held its 3rd quarter Business Review Meeting for the year 2022 on 24 October at the Bank's Head Office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Tarik Morshed, managing director & CEO of the bank presided over the meeting and reviewed the overall business performances of the said period.

Morshed also ventilated the future course of action before the officials for achieving the ultimate goals of the bank, reads a press release.

Shahid Hossain, adviser to the bank; KM Awlad Hossain, DMD & CBO; Md Rafiqul Islam, DMD & CTO; divisional heads and all branch managers of the bank took part in the meeting.

