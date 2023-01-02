Bengal Commercial Bank holds board meeting

Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd held its 17th meeting of the board of directors on Thursday (29 December) at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Md Jasim Uddin, chairman of the board presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Among others, Mahbubul Alam and Engr Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, vice chairmen of the bank; member of the board of directors, and Tarik Morshed, managing director & CEO, DMD (s), and the company secretary of the bank also attended the meeting.

