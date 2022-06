Bengal Commercial Bank has donated to Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

On behalf of the Bank Md. Jasim Uddin, chairman and Mahbubul Alam, vice-chairman of the Bank handed over the cheque to Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the Prime Minister on 27 June at Prime Minister's office.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina joined the event through video conference from Ganabhaban.