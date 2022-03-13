Bengal Commercial Bank celebrates its first anniversary 

Bengal Commercial Bank celebrates its first anniversary 

Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd has celebrated its first anniversary on Thursday (10 March 2022) through glittering arrangement.

Morshed Alam MP, chairman of Bengal Group of Industries attended the anniversary programme as the chief guest held at the bank's head office in Gulshan, read a press release. 
 
Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO of the bank presided over the ceremony while Tahsan Khan, popular artist and brand ambassador of the bank also attended the event. 

Directors of the bank along with advisor, deputy managing director and other high officials of the bank were also present at the anniversary programme. 

All the branches of bank have also celebrated the day respectively with their customers.

Bengal Commercial Bank

