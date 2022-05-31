Bengal Commercial Bank and Haq’s Bay Automobiles sign MoU over car loan

Photo: Courtesy

Bengal Commercial Bank Limited and Haq's Bay Automobiles Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide car loan to the customers on easy terms and conditions.

The signing ceremony took place on Sunday (29 May) at the Bank's head office in 94 Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Tarik Morshed and Managing Director of Haq's Bay Automobiles and former president of BARVIDA Abdul Haque signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

KM Awlad Hossain, deputy managing director of the Bank along with other high officials from both the organisations were also present at the ceremony.