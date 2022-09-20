Bengal Classic Tea holds ‘PhoTEAgraphy’ contest award-giving ceremony

The Bengal Classic Tea photography contest award ceremony was held on Monday (19 September).

Renowned photographer Javed Akhtar and Zafar Uddin Siddiqui, Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, City Group, handed the awards to the top three from over 5000 contestants.

Jaber Ahmed was awarded the DSLR camera as the first prize, and Thouhid Tushar and Mubina Rahman were awarded the second and third prizes, each with a Samsung smartphone.

The contest was organized on March 3, 2022, on Bengal Tea's Facebook page. The theme was to take a snap of some favorite tea moments.

Bengal classic Tea collaborated with a Facebook group of tea lovers for this contest. This competition has created a massive response amongst the creative people of the country.

From more than 5,000 submitted images, the final winners were selected in two phases based on audience choice and the judge's choice. Javed Akhtar was the judge in this contest.

First, the best 12 photos were selected by the judge from among the submitted photos. The final winners were selected by combining audience votes and judges' scores.

Highlighting the contribution of the competition in developing the field of art, Zafar Uddin Siddiqui said, "Photography is a beautiful form of art. Choosing the best ones from 5000 pictures was not easy; I can understand that. Today you are competing on a national platform; one day you will be able to go global."

The concerned authorities wish to organize such an event again to encourage people to pursue creativity.