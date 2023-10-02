Bengal Cement Limited organises 'Partners' Meet 2023'

On 1 October 2023, one of the leading cement companies in Bangladesh, Bengal Cement, organized the "Partners' Meet 2023" at the Radisson Blue Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka.

The event congratulated the top dealers of Bengal Cement for their commitment to excellence and innovation. Chairman of Bengal Group of Industries Morshed Alam, MP, Vice Chairman of Bengal Group of Industries, Bilkish Nahar, Director-Bengal Group of Industries were present as special guests on this occasion, reads a press release.

The Managing Director of Bengal Cement Limited and Director of Bengal Group of Industries Firoz Alam and Humayun Kabir Bablu director of Bengal Group of Industries, Shamsul Alam, Director of Bengal Group of Industries and Saiful Alam Director of Bengal Group of Industries, and the head of Sales of Bengal Cement Limited Engineer Saroj Kumar Barua were also present on this occasion.

The event commenced with warm greetings to the esteemed guests. Speakers shared their perspectives and provided valuable insights regarding Bengal Cement. Morshed Alam, the respected chairman of Bengal Group of Industries, expressed gratitude towards the dedicated partners and dealers of Bengal Cement for their contribution to its success. He assured that the company will continue its commitment to sustainability in the future, urging everyone to work together towards realizing these plans.

Managing Director of Bengal Cement, Firoz Alam promised to continue working towards making the quality standards of Bengal Cement Limited more sustainable. He acknowledges the crucial role played by everyone in achieving the current success of Bengal Cement and expresses gratitude for their contributions. Firoz Alam introduces the new product, "Bengal Cement Power", highlighting that its improved quality and increased strength will ensure more robust construction and greater safety in the days to come.

During the event, the top 30 dealers were awarded a special "Partners' Award" by Bengal Cement for their outstanding contributions. Dealers presented their thoughts and experiences about Bengal Cement in the event. A presentation was also made on the features of the new product Bengal Cement Power along with the continuous success of Bengal Cement. "Partners' Meet" 2023" is an outstanding reflection of the innovative strength excellence and commitment of Bengal Cement Limited. The officials expressed hope that this event will play an important role as a significant milestone in Bengal's resistance journey.

