Beloved Abdul Monem, an eternal icon and visionary leader

Today marks the fourth anniversary of the passing of the late Al-Hajj Abdul Monem, an esteemed figure in Bangladesh's business landscape.

Born on 5 January, 1937, Abdul Monem was a veteran civil engineer, an esteemed industrialist, and a visionary entrepreneur whose contributions to the country in construction, global branding, and technological transformation are paramount. As we commemorate the fourth anniversary of his death today, we reflect upon the profound impact he made as the founding chairman of Abdul Monem Limited (AML), a leading conglomerate in Bangladesh.

In 1958, he laid the foundation of AML, marking the beginning of a remarkable business career in the field of infrastructure construction. AML Construction Unit undertook some of the most complex projects in the country, including the Runway Overlays for Shahjalal International Airport and Osmani International Airport, the Padma multipurpose bridge project, and the Metrorail project, among others.

Over its 66-year history, AML Construction Unit has established itself as a pioneer and market leader in the industry, managing the largest fleet of construction-related equipment in Bangladesh.

Abdul Monem's entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering dedication propelled him to expand his ventures into diverse sectors, including dairy & food, beverages, sugar refineries, energy, and pharmaceuticals.

Under his astute leadership, Abdul Monem Limited flourished and introduced successful enterprises such as Igloo Ice Cream, AM Beverage Limited (known for manufacturing popular brands such as Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta & Kinley), Mango Pulp Processing, Igloo Foods, Abdul Monem Economic Zone, Igloo Dairy Limited, Sugar Refinery, AM Energy Limited, Novas Pharmaceuticals, AM Asphaltic and Redimix, and Financial Services Limited.

Today, Igloo and AM Beverage Limited stand as thriving companies, contributing significantly to the nation's economic growth. With a workforce exceeding 10,000 dedicated individuals, these organizations have provided countless livelihoods and opportunities for personal and professional growth. In addition to his business ventures, Mr Abdul Monem established the Abdul Monem Foundation as part of his social responsibility. Through this foundation, he provided education, healthcare, and other facilities to the vulnerable members of society, demonstrating his commitment to the well-being of the people of his country.

During his illustrious career, Al-Hajj Abdul Monem received numerous accolades and honors, including the prestigious President's Industrial Development Award in 2014, the Commercially Important Person or CIP (Industry) in 2013 and 2016, and the Business Person of the Year in 2006, among others. These recognitions underscored his exceptional contributions to the business landscape of Bangladesh.

Mr Monem's unwavering commitment to a prosperous Bangladesh and his tireless efforts to share knowledge and wisdom with the youth serve as a testament to his extraordinary character. Beyond his remarkable achievements in the business world, Abdul Monem was a passionate sports enthusiast. He served as the chairman of Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited from 1984 to 1994- 95, leaving a profound mark on the sports community.

His demise on 31 May, 2020, left behind his wife and his five children, but his legacy continues to resonate throughout the nation.

Abdul Monem's eldest son, ASM Mainuddin Monem, is the managing director of AML who is spearheading the continuation of the company through his dedication to infrastructure development.

On this day of remembrance, we pay our utmost respect and admiration to the late Al-Hajj Abdul Monem, whose entrepreneurial spirit, dedication, and transformative vision have left an indelible impact on Bangladesh. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide generations to come, fostering a prosperous future for the nation he loved dearly