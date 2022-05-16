Belgian delegation meets Bepza Executive Chairman

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 05:33 pm

Belgian delegation meets Bepza Executive Chairman

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 05:33 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

A two-member delegation from Flanders Investment & Trade (Belgium) led by its Trade and Investment Commissioner Babette Desfossez made a courtesy call on Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman at Bepza Complex, Dhaka Monday (16 May).

They discussed on various investment opportunities in the EPZs of Bangladesh.

Bepza Executive Chairman sought Belgian investment in the EPZs and Bepza Economic Zone during this time, reads a press release.

The delegates were briefed about the overall activities, operating procedures, facilities, incentives etc. provided by Bepza to the EPZs' investors.

They were also informed on congenial working atmosphere, workers' rights and compliance, participation of women, Bepza's contribution to the national export along with diversified products produced in the EPZs.

The delegates lauded Bepza's contribution to the national export from only 2307 acres of land of country's eight EPZs.

They expressed satisfaction over Bepza's role in women empowerment and also discussed on investment potentiality in agro based industry in the EPZs of Bangladesh.

Among others, Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain and directors of Investment Promotion Division were present during the meeting.

