Being Human clothing opens 4th outlet in Wari, Dhaka

Being Human Clothing, a renowned fashion brand founded by Bollywood icon Salman Khan, renowned for its fusion of style and social responsibility, is delighted to announce the opening of its fourth outlet in Bangladesh.

Situated at 36 Ranking Street in Wari, Dhaka, this expansion signifies a pivotal moment in the brand's journey toward promoting fashion with a purpose, reads a press release.

Established in Bangladesh on 14 September 2022, with the inauguration of its inaugural store in Banani, Being Human Clothing has rapidly expanded its footprint in the country. The franchise rights were secured by the co-founders of Crimson Cup Bangladesh, Rehan Rahman, and Mohaimin Mostafa, leading to the establishment of four outlets in less than two years.

The grand opening of the Wari outlet is slated for Friday, 29 March 2024, promising to be an illustrious and star-studded event attended by prominent fashion influencers. This Momentous occasion not only marks the brand's growth but also underscores its commitment to making a positive impact on the fashion landscape of Bangladesh.

As an exclusive offering for its valued customers, Being Human Clothing Bangladesh will be providing free signed caps to the first 25 customers at the launch of the Wari outlet. Additionally, the next 100 customers will receive complimentary bracelets, embodying the spirit of generosity and goodwill that defines the brand.

For more information about the grand opening event or Being Human Clothing Bangladesh, please contact: o1717105042

