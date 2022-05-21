'Beerer Mukhe Birottogatha’ - a book on 25 eminent freedom fighters of Armed Forces unveiled

To commemorate the contributions of the heroic freedom fighters of the country in the independent Bangladesh, Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed has recently unveiled a book titled "Beerer Mukhe Birottogatha", which contains interviews of 25 such courageous freedom fighters from the Armed Forces.

The book was unveiled at a dazzling event by General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed; Tanvir A Mishuk, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Ltd; and Tasmima Hossain, Editor of The Daily Ittefaq at the Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka Cantonment on Friday evening.

"Beerer Mukhe Birottogatha" – edited by Tasmima Hossain and Tanvir A Mishuk, is a collection of interviews of 25 eminent freedom fighters who fought for the country in 1971 risking their lives. Senior officials for the Bangladesh Army, Nagad Ltd, and members of the Kurmitola Golf Club were present at the occasion.

The Chief of the Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed also handed over the prize to the winners of three-day long Nagad Golf Tournament 2022.

The country commemorates the contributions of individuals from all walks, during the glorious liberation war of Bangladesh with utmost respect and gratitude. To pay tribute to the war heroes, the national daily Ittefaq featured 25 freedom fighters from the armed forces and published their interviews during the month of independence in March 2022.

Later, Nagad and Ittefaq have jointly taken the initiative to publish the book compiling the interviews.

In his speech, Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad said, "As a son of a freedom fighter, I am truly thrilled to be here at such a great occasion. I have always been fascinated by the history of our great liberation war. Our heroic freedom fighters battled with unparalleled bravery and risked their lives to give us an independent country. I pay my humble tribute to the martyrs of the great liberation war as well as the living armed force and civil freedom fighters."

Mobile financial service 'Nagad' has been inaugurated by The Honorable Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina on March 26, 2019. Apart from the introduction of numerous innovative services to accelerate the drive toward financial inclusion, this year, Nagad has undertaken several initiatives to commemorate the glorious liberation war. Prior to this, Nagad unveiled publications titled 'Chattogram in Language Movement' and 'Joy Bangla', recognizing the contributions of 21 Language soldiers from 1952 and 50 veteran freedom fighters from 1971 respectively.

