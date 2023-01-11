Beatification project taken by CPDL for O R Nizam Road in Ctg

Real estate company CPDL has taken an initiative for the greening and beautification of the residential area in O R Nizam Road, Chattogram.

In order to secure approval from the O R Nizam Road Residential Area Welfare Association for the project, an event was organized on 26 December in Chattogram, reads a press release.

Professor Rabiul Hossain, advisor to the O R Nizam Road Residential Area Welfare Association, President MA Salam, General Secretary Manzoor Morshed Feroze, CPDL Charukabya Project Land Owner Zebun Nesha Begum, and CPDL President Engineer Iftekhar Hossain among others were present at the occasion.

​​​​​