Beacon Pharmaceuticals organises workshop on organ donation

28 May, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 04:26 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A workshop titled "New Life" was organised at the head office of Beacon Pharmaceuticals to create awareness about live and post-mortem organ donation among all of its employees

"New life" is an attempt to give oneself a new life in the body of another even after the mortal life.

Renowned kidney specialist Professor Haroon Or Rashid was present as the chief guest and main discussant in the workshop.

The speakers at the workshop shed light on the need for organ donation and who can be the right person for organ donation.

Live blood relatives such as – parents, brothers – sisters, maternal uncles, uncles, aunts, cousins, husbands and wives can donate kidneys. Besides, paternal cousins, maternal cousins and even grandparents can donate organs.

After death, any relative or non-relative can donate organs. Nine lives can be saved by transplanting one cadaver organ. A total of 8 organs including two kidneys, a heart, a liver and two lungs can be donated.

Apart from this, tissues of other organs including eye or cornea tissue can be donated. For that purpose, Prof Haroon Or Rashid emphasised on social movement and increasing religious awareness and urged everyone to come forward in this movement.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

