Beach Hatchery starts production after 5 years

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 12:30 pm
The initial production capacity of the new project is 105 tonnes per year

28 June, 2021, 12:30 pm
The Beach Hatchery Limited, an agro farm has decided to start production of its new project today at Mymensingh after five years.

The production decision was published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website after which its share price rose by 9.55% to Tk17.20 at the DSE.

The company will produce white fish such as Tilapia, Koi, Pangas and Pabda using intensive culture method in this new project. The initial production capacity of the new project is 105 tonnes per year.

The company will diversify its business by installing a nursery unit. The production capacity will be gradually increased organically, using existing, unutilised structures.

The agro farm used to do business at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar, but the government acquired its land to build a marine drive. So the company had to close business on 24 April 2016.

In 2019, the company took an initiative to diversify its fish farming business using Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) technology provided by a Norway company on a turnkey basis. Then it took a lease of 101.19 acres of land at Trishal upazila of Mymensingh, to produce Tilapia, Pangas, Koi, Sarpunti and other fishes.  

The company started business in 1997 with an annual 600 million fry production capacity.

