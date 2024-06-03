Be Fresh Limited and Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) collaborate to elevate medical tourism for Bangladeshi Patients

Be Fresh Limited and Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) are embarking on a new chapter of possibilities for Bangladeshis seeking medical treatment in Malaysia.

An agreement has been signed between the two entities. Under this agreement, Befresh will work to ensure top healthcare facilities, specialized treatments, comprehensive health programs, and an easy and safe travel experience for Bangladeshi travellers who are interested in seeking medical treatment in Malaysia, reads a press release.

In a groundbreaking move to boost medical tourism, Be Fresh Limited and the Malaysian Health Tourism Council (MHTC) have forged a strategic partnership aimed at providing Bangladeshi patients with an unparalleled range of medical tourism services in Malaysia at affordable rates. This collaboration promises to cater to all patient needs, offering access to world-class healthcare facilities, specialized treatments, and holistic wellness programs, as detailed in a recent press release.

As the premier travel and tour company in Bangladesh, Be Fresh Limited is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and support to patients seeking medical assistance following the agreement with MHTC. This includes coordinating medical appointments, aiding in the acquisition of medical visas, and providing comprehensive guidance throughout the process, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience.

The official signing ceremony took place at the Ascott Palace Dhaka, graced by distinguished representatives from MHTC, including Dr. Mohamed Ali Abu Bakar – CEO, Muhammad Hizami Aizat Che Harun – Head of the Developmental Market, and Suryani Mustapa – Director, South Asia Market. The event was further honoured by the presence of the High Commissioner of Malaysia to the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Haznah Md Hashim.

Nasimul Ghani, Regional Sales Manager, Befresh LTD, said, "This partnership is poised to open new doors for Bangladeshi patients, making high-quality healthcare in Malaysia more accessible and transforming their medical journey into a hassle-free experience, truly embodies the spirit of this collaboration".