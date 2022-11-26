BDU vice-chancellor pays homage to Bangabandhu

The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Bangladesh Professor Dr Muhammad Mahfuzul Islam paid tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his mausoleum in Gopalganj's Tungipara on Saturday (26 November).

At that time, university Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahbubul Alam Joardar and Treasurer Prof Anwar Hossain along with teachers, officials and some employees of the university were present, reads a press release.

After paying tribute, they prayed for the salvation of the souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all members of his family martyred on 15 August 1975 and the long life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Later, the Vice-Chancellor visited the Bangabandhu Museum and signed the visitation book with deep respect for the father of the nation.