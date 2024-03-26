BDU pays tribute to Independence Day martyrs at National Memorial

26 March, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 12:31 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Bangladesh Professor Dr Muhammad Mahfuzul Islam paid tribute to the martyrs of the Independence War on the Independence and National Day. 

On behalf of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Bangladesh (BDU) family, also paid tribute to the martyrs of the independence war by laying wreaths at the National Memorial on the morning of 26 March 2024 (Tuesday), reads a press release. 

At that time, the Registrar of the University Muhammad Ataur Rahman Khan along with the Chairman and head of various departments, teachers, officers, employees and students were present.
 

