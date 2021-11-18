bdtickets offers discount for winter travel season

An online ticketing service, bdtickets.com, has offered a discount of Tk100 for purchasing tickets ahead of the winter travel season.

The discount can be availed upon using the code "Winter100" for any bus, ship, or airline ticket from the platform, said a press release.

A customer can use the discount up to four times until the end of December 2021.

Photo: Courtesy

Tickets can be purchased using credit or debit cards and mobile financial services (MFS).

Once the purchase is successful, bdtickets.com will issue an e-Ticket through SMS and email.

Additionally, the platform provides travel insurance up to Tk5,000 as well as overall travel insurance facilities ranging up to Tk100,000 per customer.

The platform has also introduced a telephone booking service. Customers can call at 16460 to avail phone booking.

The ticketing portal has 70 bus operators, all domestic airlines and seven ship operators in Bangladesh.