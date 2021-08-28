BDSIF to host Global Peace and Humanitarian Awards in Dubai 

The Bangladesh Digital Social Innovation Forum and the Digital Social Innovation Forum are going to host the Global Peace and Humanitarian Award 2021 on 21 September in Dubai for the first time on the World International Day of Peace.

Ali Akbar Asha, Founder President of BDSIF and DSIF informed about the event, said a press release.

The Global Peace and Humanitarian Awards 2021 is presented to honour individuals and organisations whose exemplary efforts have significantly improved the lives of others and contributed consistently to a culture of peace and humanitarian service.

For the first time on 21 September - the International Day of International Peace - BDSIF and its international affiliate DSIF have taken the initiative to organise a different event in Dubai for the establishment of world peace outside the country. 57 nominees from 16 countries will participate in this exceptional event in Dubai from 16 August through final nominations. The day-long event will feature international speakers on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and establishing peace, which will be broadcast live on Facebook Live.

During the pandemic period, BDSIF will make arrangements for everyone to come and stay at the entire event to pay special attention to the whole event and to observe the complete hygiene rules, where Dubai Tourism will be their assistant.

Steps have already been taken to make a documentary through the online Q&A session on the process of selecting the next final winner after the final nomination is completed. The final results will be announced at the main event by a special jury board at a later date. Since the main purpose of the event is to unite the social leaders of different countries and to unite the world in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Therefore, it has been decided to announce the final winners at the main event.

All the details of the event are being communicated through BDSIF's official Facebook page and special event website (https://gpah.cc/), said Sharif Mahmud, chief coordinator of the organising committee.