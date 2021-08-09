BDRCS supports govt mass vaccination campaign in Cox’s Bazar camps

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 05:26 pm

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 05:26 pm

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 05:26 pm
BDRCS supports govt mass vaccination campaign in Cox’s Bazar camps

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) cooperated with the government's vaccination campaign to inoculate the Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar and the locals as well. 
 
On the occasion of the vaccination campaign scheduled to start from Tuesday, around 100 trained activists and volunteers of BDRCS have been working together with UNHCR and the health division in 34 camps.

Some 48,000 camp dwellers aged 50 or above will be brought under the inoculation programme initially, reads a press release.

Red Crescent volunteers have been working relentlessly in Cox's Bazar to deal with Covid-19.

 

Population Movement Operation (PMO) in cooperation with International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent, Myanmar Refugee Relief Operation (MRR) in cooperation with UNHCR and Cox's Bazar district unit jointly implementing this programme. 

MA Halim, head of operation of BDRCS, Cox's Bazar, said thousands of trained BDRCS volunteers have been working tirelessly across the country to make the government's vaccination campaign a success. 

In line with these, our co-workers and volunteers have been cooperating in the inoculation drive in Cox's Bazar and the camps there."
 

