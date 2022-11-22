BdJobs to host job fair in Sylhet, 50 companies to offer jobs

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 04:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Top job information website bdjobs.com will organise a job fair in Sylhet on Thursday (24 November) with the participation of 50 leading organisations of the country.

The fair will run from 9 am to 4 pm at Aman Ullah Convention Center at Arambag Point in the city. 

To participate in the fair, interested participants have to register in this address-www.bdjobs.com/jobfair.

Marketing Director Prakash Roy Chowdhury gave this information in a press conference at the company's head office in Karwanbazar of the capital.

Prakash Roy Chowdhury said that companies are in need of a lot of manpower after Covid-19. But the reality is that even though there is a lot of unemployment in the country, companies are unable to find qualified people.

"BdJobs is organising this fair to connect companies with job seekers in Sylhet. The local job market of Sylhet mainly depends on: Hospitality and Healthcare sector. We expect a large number of chefs, waiters, housekeepers, nurses, pathologists and medical technicians to gather at the fair," he added.

Prakash Roy also said that bdjobs.com is organising this fair with the aim of establishing an easy communication between the employees and the companies. Job seekers participating in this fair will get to know about the company and prepare themselves by talking to the representatives of the companies besides submitting their CVs at the booths of the companies.

BdJobs.com officials Shafiqul Islam, Md Rafiqul Islam, Meghla Sharmin and coordinator of the fair Mohammad Ali Feroz were present in the press conference.

BdJobs.com organised job fairs in various major cities of the country including Dhaka, Khulna, Chattogram to connect employers with job candidates.

The job fair is being fully supported by the special program A2I and BRAC Skill Development Programme of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh for building Digital Bangladesh.

