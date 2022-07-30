BDCSO demands transparency in Sylhet flood assistance

The Sylhet divisional BDCSO chapter has demanded transparency and accountability of humanitarian assistance in Sylhet.

They have also demanded to give the operational leadership to local NGOs, while UN agencies and INGOs should limit their role only in monitoring and technical assistance, reads a press release.

The virtual press conference was moderated by Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of COAST, while a welcome remark was given by Tofazzel Hossain, Chairman BDCSO process in Sylhet.

Other speakers of the session were, Jashim Uddin Director ADAB, Gawher Nayeem Wahra, Secretary Disaster Forum, Babul Akhter Coordinator ADAB Sylhet, Abul Kalam Azad Executive Director AWARD, Badrul Islam Executive Director JASHIS, Badrul Akter Secretary ADAB in Sylhet, Sazzadur PODDHA Sylhet and Jobair Shatadol Sylhet.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said that, there should be transparent and competitive policy on the UN CERF fund disbursement, this time it is $5 million as announced by UN emergency relief coordinator, the fund should not be only for UN agencies, Red Cross and big national NGOs like previous practice.

$2.5 million has already been raised by the UN, there is little disclosure of INGO funding. He urged that there should be a policy on sustainable and accountable local civil society building in Sylhet, and funds should be disbursed through open, competitive and transparent practice.

Nayeem Gowhar Warha, urged the government to depute a senior official as a relief commissioner in Sylhet and Sunamganj for relief coordination. He also urged all UN and NGOs to inform their money and plan to UNO and DCs in Sylhet. This assistance should be considered as a people's right not as a charity.

AKM Jashim Uddin said that, in view of the Grand Bargain commitment, UN and INGOs should consider at least 25 % fund allocation to the local NGOs.

Abul Kalam Azad said that there are several advantages of working with local NGOs, especially that they know how to reach remote areas, manage the operation in low cost, and they have regular contact with administration who are involved with coordination. For long term solution they have the best ideas

