BD Hot Deals, Nagad offer cashback upto Tk10,000 

E-commerce platform BD Hot Deals (https://www.bdhotdeals.com) is offering special cashback payments through mobile financial service Nagad up to Tk10,000 for pre-order from home and abroad.

The official inauguration of BD Hot Deals was announced in Banani, Dhaka through an event on Thursday (17 February).

Hot deals BD Chairman Md Nojmul Sayadat and Nagad Chief Sales Officer Shihab Uddin Chowdhury signed the agreement from the respective organisations at the event, reads a press release.

"The fundamental instrument to assure digital service in people's lives is to digitalize their purchases and transactions process. Nagad has also positioned itself as the country's leading mobile financial services provider and always ensuring its consumers have access to affordable and safe transactional facilities at all times," said Nagad Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sheikh Aminur Rahman.

With a 20% advance payment, any product from the United States or the United Kingdom can be delivered hassle-free in just 25 days through BD Hot Deals.

The 20% booking money that the customers will pay for the purchase of products, will be subject to the digital platform guidelines issued by the government, ensuring the customer's payment assurance.

However, the remaining 80% payment must be made at the time of product delivery.

The customers will be eligible to obtain a 10% cashback, which is up to BDT 10,000 if the entire payment is completed through Nagad.