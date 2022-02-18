BD Hot Deals, Nagad offer cashback upto Tk10,000 

Corporates

TBS Report
18 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 10:05 pm

Related News

BD Hot Deals, Nagad offer cashback upto Tk10,000 

TBS Report
18 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
BD Hot Deals, Nagad offer cashback upto Tk10,000 

E-commerce platform BD Hot Deals (https://www.bdhotdeals.com) is offering special cashback payments through mobile financial service Nagad up to Tk10,000 for pre-order from home and abroad. 

The official inauguration of BD Hot Deals was announced in Banani, Dhaka through an event on Thursday (17 February). 

Hot deals BD Chairman Md Nojmul Sayadat and Nagad Chief Sales Officer Shihab Uddin Chowdhury signed the agreement from the respective organisations at the event, reads a press release. 

"The fundamental instrument to assure digital service in people's lives is to digitalize their purchases and transactions process. Nagad has also positioned itself as the country's leading mobile financial services provider and always ensuring its consumers have access to affordable and safe transactional facilities at all times," said Nagad Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sheikh Aminur Rahman.

With a 20% advance payment, any product from the United States or the United Kingdom can be delivered hassle-free in just 25 days through BD Hot Deals. 

The 20% booking money that the customers will pay for the purchase of products, will be subject to the digital platform guidelines issued by the government, ensuring the customer's payment assurance. 

However, the remaining 80% payment must be made at the time of product delivery. 

The customers will be eligible to obtain a 10% cashback, which is up to BDT 10,000 if the entire payment is completed through Nagad.

 

Nagad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

9h | Panorama
While the export growth in RMG is appreciable, international buyers are still unwilling to pay higher prices. Photo: Mumit M

RMG growth is backed by volume, not price. What can turn the tide?

10h | Panorama
Among all the places, Social Science Chattar is quite popular for its natural ambience and delicious snacks. Photo: Noor A Alam

Street foods to enjoy around DU campus

12h | Food
The two-storey house costing just Tk1 lakh in Vennatala village shows how the community-driven Sobai Mile Jhenaidah Gori was geared towards making cities more livable. Photo: Mumit M

Vision for a modern city: The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

11h | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

1d | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

1d | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again