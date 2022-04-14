Bangladesh Finance Securities Launched new Branch at Sylhet

A new branch of Bangladesh Finance Securities Ltd has been launched at the Firoz Centre in Chawhatta, Sylhet.

Bangladesh Finance Managing Director and CEO Md. Kyser Hamid inaugurated the facility as the chief guest on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Finance Securities Ltd Managing Director and CEO A.H.M. Nazmul Hasan, Bangladesh Finance Capital Holdings Limited Managing Director and CEO Barun Prasad Paul, Hybrid City CEO Mujibur Rahman and distinguished businessperson Maksood Alam attended the event as special guests.

Following the inauguration, Md Kyser Hamid said, "Through this (new) branch, Bangladesh Finance Securities Ltd will play a vital role in creating a sustainable economy as well as paving the way for investments for those in Sylhet."

Also present on the occasion was financial consultant Biddut Kanthi Das, Head of Operations of Bangladesh Finance Md. Rafiqul Amin, Head of GSD Md. Emran Hossain, Sylhet Branch Manager Nazmul Haque Yahia, Head of Operations of Bangladesh Finance Securities Ltd Khondokar Mahmudul Hasan, former president of Sylhet Press Club Ikramul Kabir and others. An Ifter programme also arranged for this occasion where all guests and valued clients were participated.