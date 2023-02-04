BD Cotton Association, Gujarat Chamber team up to facilitate info exchange

The Bangladesh Cotton Association and Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India joined hands to facilitate the exchange of information and to establish business links between the members of the two trade bodies.

To this end, the two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Dhaka during the Global Cotton Summit Bangladesh 2023, said a press release.

Muhammad Ayub, president of the Bangladesh Cotton Association, and Apurba Shah, director (finance) of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have signed the agreement on behalf of the respective sides.

Textile Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ministry Md Shahriar Alam were present at the signing ceremony.