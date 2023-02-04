BD Cotton Association, Gujarat Chamber team up to facilitate info exchange

Corporates

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 09:55 pm

BD Cotton Association, Gujarat Chamber team up to facilitate info exchange

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
BD Cotton Association, Gujarat Chamber team up to facilitate info exchange

The Bangladesh Cotton Association and Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India joined hands to facilitate the exchange of information and to establish business links between the members of the two trade bodies.

To this end, the two organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Dhaka during the Global Cotton Summit Bangladesh 2023, said a press release. 

Muhammad Ayub, president of the Bangladesh Cotton Association, and Apurba Shah, director (finance) of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, have signed the agreement on behalf of the respective sides.

Textile Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ministry Md Shahriar Alam were present at the signing ceremony.

BD Cotton Association / Gujarat Chamber

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Sketch: TBS

Say 'Salud' before your salad main course

13h | Food
Coots running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cute Coot of Baikka Beel: 'And yet he was as bald as a coot'

7h | Panorama
With only one government run specialised cancer hospital in the capital — the National Institute Of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali — patients have no option but to resort to private hospitals. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Cancer care: Medical treatment and beyond

13h | Panorama
Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

4h | TBS Round Table
Adani row rocks India’s parliament

Adani row rocks India’s parliament

3h | TBS World
Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

9h | TBS Stories
How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

10h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL