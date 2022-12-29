BD Co to invest $4.8 million in Mongla EPZ

29 December, 2022, 07:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi company M/s. ASM Packall Export Industry Ltd. is going to establish a garments accessories industry in Mongla Export Processing Zone (Mongla EPZ).

They will invest $4.8 million where 400 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities, reads a press release. 

The company will produce annually One Lac metric tons of different types of Bag, Zipper, Elastic, Tape, Tag, Label, Board, Paper Band, Photo Card, Bar Code, Collar Stand, Butter Fly etc. 

Ali Reza Mazid, member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Md Ashraful Alam, managing director of ASM Packall Export Industry Ltd. signed an agreement to this effect on behalf of their respective organizations today (29 December 2022) at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the agreement signing ceremony.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam were present during the signing ceremony. 

Mongla / Port / investment

