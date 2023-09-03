BCSIR sign MoU with Sylhet Agricultural University

The research cooperation signing ceremony between Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) and Sylhet Agricultural University was held today at the meeting room of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research (BCSIR).

BCSIR Chairman Professor Dr Md Aftab Ali Shaikh was present as the chief guest and Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university Professor Dr Md Jamal Uddin Bhuiyann was present as guest, reads a press release.

Both the guests hoped this signing ceremony will be the milestone in the area of scientific research in near future.

Among others, Md Delwar Hossen, member (admin); Mohammad Zaker Hossain, member (development), BCSIR Secretary Shah Abdul Tarique, relevant senior scientists, teachers of Sylhet Agricultural University and other officials of BCSIR were also attended the ceremony.

