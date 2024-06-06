BCSIR observes World Environment Day, conducts tree planting campaign

The Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) observed World Environment Day and conducted a tree-planting campaign on its Dhanmondi campus.

BCSIR Chairman Professor Md Aftab Ali Sheikh inaugurated the event.

Addressing scientists, officials and employees of BCSIR on the occasion, he said there is no alternative to planting trees to create a healthy and green world for the new generation.

At this time he planted a fruit tree sapling.

About half a hundred fruit and forest tree saplings were planted in different places of BCSIR during the event under the supervision of PSO of BCSIR's Dhaka laboratory Dr Ahsan Habib.