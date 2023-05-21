BCS Administration Academy rector visits mausoleum of Bangabandhu

Dr Md Omar Faruque, the newly joined Rector (Secretary) of BCS Administration Academy, has visited the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara, Gopalganj.

He placed a floral wreath to pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and commented on the visitor's book, reads a press release.

His spouse Rinufa Akter, other family members and faculties of BCS Administration Academy accompanied him during the visit. Deputy commissioner, Gopalganj and other officers of the District Administration were also present.

Dr Faruque is an officer of the BCS 13th batch Administration cadre.

Before his promotion and joining this post, he worked as an additional secretary in the Technical and Madrasa Education Division with the additional charge of the Director General of the Directorate of Technical Education.