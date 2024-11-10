BCI hosts orientation workshop on 'Review of National Industrial Policy 2022'

10 November, 2024, 12:50 am
10 November, 2024

Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) hosted an orientation workshop on the "Review of National Industrial Policy 2022" on 9 November at its boardroom. The workshop commenced at 11:00 AM, with BCI President Mr. Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez) serving as the chief guest and Mr. Md. Salim Ullah, Additional Secretary (Policy, Law, and International Cooperation) of the Ministry of Industries, as the lead speaker and trainer. BCI Senior Vice President Mrs. Preeti Chakraborty presided over the event.

The orientation brought together 24 BCI members' representatives and various chambers and associations. BCI Directors, including Mr. Shahidul Islam Niru, Mr. Mohammad Ishak-ul-Hossain Sweet, and Mr. Mahfuzur Rahman, were also present.

BCI Secretary General Dr. Md. Helal Uddin, NDC, opened the session, where the chief guest, Mr. Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), outlined the workshop's objectives and emphasized the importance of addressing current economic challenges in the industrial sector with government collaboration. He encouraged participants to actively contribute their insights.

Mrs. Preeti Chakraborty, workshop chair, expressed BCI's commitment to regular sessions on policy and urged active engagement from all attendees.

The workshop's main session, led by Mr. Md. Salim Ullah, included two comprehensive sessions on the National Industrial Policy, 2022, followed by a Q&A segment. The workshop concluded with participant feedback, certificate distribution, and a formal farewell from the Secretary General, who encouraged continued engagement in BCI's initiatives.

