BCI delegation pays visit to GiZ country director

A five-member team led by Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) president Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez) paid a courtesy visit to GiZ country director Dr. Angelika Fleddermann at her Gulshan office Wednesday morning.

During this time, BCI president said that his organisation is the sole and exclusive chamber of industrial community.

He highlighted the role BCI plays in generating new entrepreneurs in the field of small and micro industry fields.

Anwar-ul Alam emphasised the importance of skilled manpower to realise the vision of becoming a developed country by 2041.

In this regard, the BCI boss expressed his desire to conduct ToT training by bringing trainers from Germany as it is a country rich in workmanship, technology and technical knowledge.

BCI president sought co-operation from GiZ in building trainers, preparing course curriculum and training manual, achieving efficiency in using latest technology, building skilled manpower in light engineering and agro-processing sectors, creating new entrepreneurs and promoting exporters.

GiZ country director Dr. Angelika expressed her good wishes and pledged to co-operate and work together in the coming days.