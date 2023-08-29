BCG discusses cross-border fishing, information sharing with Indian counterpart

The fifth regional commander level meeting between Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) and its Indian counterpart was held today, said Lieutenant Commander Abdur Rahman, media officer, BCG headquarters.

He said the meeting on mutual cooperation was held through video conferencing between the BCG and the Indian Coast Guard through video teleconference at BCG West Zone (Mongla) office at 10:30am on the day.

From the BCG, Captain Mohammad Kibria Haque, zonal commander of West Zone, Captain Faiz Uddin Ahmed, director of Operations, BCG headquarters, and senior officials were present in the meeting.

From the India side, officials of ICG's headquarters, and regional office in Kolkata participated in the meeting.

In the conference, zonal commanders of the BCG and ICG discussed various matters of mutual interest aiming to boost regional cooperation and develop mutual relations. The discussed issues include exchanging training to improve the professional skills of coast guard members of both countries, strengthening bilateral coordination and search and rescue activities during disasters, and maintaining cordial and brotherly relations.

Besides, the prevention of human trafficking, smuggling, drug trafficking and illegal fishing at international borders were discussed.