BCDC, Alo Bhuban Trust organise free sonography camp and training programme for sonologists

13 December, 2023, 06:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bakhtunnessa Chowdhury Diabetes Center, in collaboration with Alo Bhuban Trust, organized a free sonography camp and training program for sonologists and sonographers on 1st December, 2023 and 2nd December, 2023 in Kulaura, Sylhet.

Over 50 patients received free sonography diagnoses under the guidance of renowned German gynecologist Dr. Brigette Schumann. Additionally, nine sonologists from various hospitals in Sylhet and five sonographers from Bakhtunnessa Chowdhury Diabetes Center participated in a hands-on training program.

The closing ceremony of the training program was graced by the chief guest Major General Md. Nayeem Ashfaque Chowdhury (Retd), Executive Director of East Coast Group and Colonel Liaquat Ali Khan (Retd), Head of CSR of East Coast Group.

In addition to the esteemed guests already mentioned, the event was enriched by speeches from renowned gynecologist Dr. Brigette Schumann, Prof. Dr. Hasin Anupama Azhari (Secretary General of Alo Bhuvan Trust), and Major General Md. Nayeem Ashfaque Chowdhury (Retd).

At the culmination of the training program, certificates were handed over by the chief guests to the participants.

The free sonography camp and training program demonstrate the commitment of Bakhtunnessa Chowdhury Diabetes Center and Alo Bhuban Trust to improving the quality of healthcare of general public. By providing free services and training to healthcare professionals, both these organizations are paving the way for a healthier future for all.

