BCCCI, Jamuna Bank sign MoU for co-branded credit card

Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCCI) and Jamuna Bank Limited signed an MoU for VISA Signature Credit Card at the Jamuna Bank head office in the capital on 7 August.

BCCCI Secretary General Al Mamun Mridha and Deputy Managing Director of Jamuna Bank Limited, AKM Atiqur Rahman signed the memorandum of understanding featuring tailor-made service and product propositions for BCCCI members, reads a press release.

BCCCI and Jamuna Bank agreed to boost cooperation and discuss the possibility of launching a co-branded credit card. Other respected members of BCCCI who were present included Badrul Alam Khan, Vice President, Sk Aminuddin (Milon), Director Mohammad Hafizur Rahman Khan, Director, Khandaker Atiqur Rahman Director and Md Abu Taher Office Secretary.

Other Representatives of Jamuna Bank Limited include Md Mehdi Hasan, Head of Treasury Division, Md Shahidul Islam, Head of Corporate Banking, Abul Faisal Manan and Head of Human Resource Division.