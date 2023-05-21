BCCCI holds certificate giving ceremony for participants of Chinese language business communications course

The Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) held a certificate giving ceremony on the short-term Online Business Communications Course in Chinese language.

The Foreign Affairs Office of the People's government of Yunnan Province in collaboration with BCCCI, the Yunnan University and the Yunnan Commercial Office Representative's Office in Dhaka, organized the event on Saturday (20 May) at the BCCCI office.

Addressing the event, Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of China in Bangladesh Yue Liwen said initiatives like linguistic and cultural cooperation between China and Bangladesh would not only be effective in easing out business relations, it would go a long way to come further closer in fostering cultural bonding between the two great nations.

"This course is not the end, but rather the beginning of collaborative interactions. Skills in business communication by learning Chinese language would be highly effective for Bangladeshi business community in terms of import, export and investment in particular."

Underscoring the need for learning Chinese language in conducting business relations with China, BCCCI Secretary General Al Mamun Mridha said, "By undertaking this course the participants have embarked on a journey towards bridging the linguistic and cultural divides of this two great nations, as learning the Chinese language is not merely about enhancing business communications skills, it also opens the door to one of the oldest and most enlightened civilizations on earth."

Reaffirming the bilateral bonding he wished this partnership between Bangladesh and China to thrive and prosper more in future, fostering greater mutual respect and understanding.

Presided over by BCCCI Secretary General Al Mamun Mridha, the function was attended by Lang Lang, the second secretary, Cultural Section of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh and Li Xiao, director, Yunnan Overseas Commercial Representative Office in Bangladesh as special guests.

Ma Xiaoyan, director, Confucius Institute of North South University, BCCCI high officials, the Online Chinese Language Course participants, trainers and academics, and media representatives attended the function.

Brig Gen Shah Md Sultan Uddin Iqbal, BP (retd), the Sr Vice President of BCCCI delivered the function's closing remarks.

The chief guest Yue Liwen and Secretary General of BCCCI Al Mamun Mridha handed over the certificates among the successful participants of the Chinese Language Business Communication Course.