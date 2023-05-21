BCCCI holds certificate giving ceremony for participants of Chinese language business communications course

Corporates

Press Release
21 May, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 05:46 pm

Related News

BCCCI holds certificate giving ceremony for participants of Chinese language business communications course

Press Release
21 May, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 05:46 pm
BCCCI holds certificate giving ceremony for participants of Chinese language business communications course

The Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) held a certificate giving ceremony on the short-term Online Business Communications Course in Chinese language. 

The Foreign Affairs Office of the People's government of Yunnan Province in collaboration with BCCCI, the Yunnan University and the Yunnan Commercial Office Representative's Office in Dhaka, organized the event on Saturday (20 May) at the BCCCI office, reads a press release.

Addressing the event, Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of China in Bangladesh Yue Liwen said initiatives like linguistic and cultural cooperation between China and Bangladesh would not only be effective in easing out business relations, it would go a long way to come further closer in fostering cultural bonding between the two great nations. 

"This course is not the end, but rather the beginning of collaborative interactions. Skills in business communication by learning Chinese language would be highly effective for Bangladeshi business community in terms of import, export and investment in particular."

Underscoring the need for learning Chinese language in conducting business relations with China, BCCCI Secretary General Al Mamun Mridha said, "By undertaking this course the participants have embarked on a journey towards bridging the linguistic and cultural divides of this two great nations, as learning the Chinese language is not merely about enhancing business communications skills, it also opens the door to one of the oldest and most enlightened civilizations on earth." 

Reaffirming the bilateral bonding he wished this partnership between Bangladesh and China to thrive and prosper more in future, fostering greater mutual respect and understanding. 

Presided over by BCCCI Secretary General Al Mamun Mridha, the function was attended by Lang Lang, the second secretary, Cultural Section of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh and Li Xiao, director, Yunnan Overseas Commercial Representative Office in Bangladesh as special guests.

Ma Xiaoyan, director, Confucius Institute of North South University, BCCCI high officials, the Online Chinese Language Course participants, trainers and academics, and media representatives attended the function.  

Brig Gen Shah Md Sultan Uddin Iqbal, BP (retd), the Sr Vice President of BCCCI delivered the function's closing remarks. 

The chief guest Yue Liwen and Secretary General of BCCCI Al Mamun Mridha handed over the certificates among the successful participants of the Chinese Language Business Communication Course.

BCCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A fulfilling job is a luxury of modern times

9h | Panorama
Urbanisation in Bangladesh is a growing reality with multifaceted dilemmas, fragmented interventions, and the absence of holistic perspectives. Photo: TBS

Urban policy discourse and the knowledge gap thus far

8h | Panorama
Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

20h | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

23h | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

22h | TBS Stories
Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

2
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

6
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination