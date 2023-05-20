BCCCI, ERF to host journalism competition focusing Bangladesh-China trade

The Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) and Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCCI) have decided to jointly hold a journalism competition focusing on the bilateral cooperation, and development of trade and investment between Bangladesh and China.

The competition will cover five areas which are: Trade and Investment relationship between Bangladesh and China; How the high-quality development concept/policy of China helped Bangladesh; Science and technology (Opportunities of technology transfer between Bangladesh and China, AI, Fourth Industrial Revolution etc.); Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and others (such as Blue-economy, tourism, culture, education, and hospitality industry etc.),

Top three reports from each of the five categories will be awarded prize money amounting to Tk100,000 for first place, Tk75,000 for second place and Tk50,000 for the third place, reads a press release.

An agreement on the BCCCI-ERF Journalism Award was signed on Saturday (20 May) at the BCCCI office in the capital.

Al Mamun Mridha, Secretary General of BCCCI and General Secretary of ERF Abul Kashem signed the deal on behalf of their respective organisations.

Al Mamun Mridha, the Secretary General of BCCCI, reiterated the professional significance of such initiatives which, he hoped, would further encourage the economic journalists in evaluating the issues of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and China.

Abul Kashem, the General Secretary of ERF, appreciated BCCCI for holding such reporting competition and expressed his commitment to work further closely with BCCCI in promoting trade, commerce and exploring Chinese investment opportunities.

Vice President of BCCCI Brig Gen Shah Md Sultan Uddin Iqbal BP (Retd.) delivered his concluding remarks wishing to work together in the days to come.